ALFA Bookstore News for Week of Oct. 25 - 29

Join or Renew your ALFA Membership for 2016 - 2017 now; and enjoy the Members’ only _ Price sale every 2nd week-end of the month. By doing so, you help support programming and supply more books and magazine for the Library.

We have a huge collection of Sci Fi , both old classics and new authors; also lots more Westerns including a leatherette bound set of Louis L’ amour - in beautiful condition. Last week for the 5/$1. Romance deal. Look for Children’s Halloween books and Ghost stories for both kids and adults. For Clive Cussler fans - more in stock now.

Don’t miss the Donnie Marie Concert, sponsored by ALFA, on Thursday 10/27.

Our Friends Bookstore is inside the Library; open Tues: 10: - 7:30; Wed.,Thurs.,Friday,and Sat. from 10 - 4:30.