The Alpine Historical Society Presents at Alpine Women’s Club, 2155 Alpine Blvd. ALPINE’S MOST FAMOUS CHARACTERS OF THE 1920’S - Bill Dalton & Julian Eltinge POTLUCK LUNCHEON on Sunday, October 21st, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The guest speaker, Susan D. Walter, will tell stories and share the history of Dalton and Eltinge – focusing on their fascinating life during and after their years in Alpine from the mid-1920s until his death in 1941. Susan will reveal several glaring pieces of misinformation uncovered during her research. Susan has a long career in historic archeology in San Diego County, and has been a long-time friend and member of the Alpine Historical Society.

1:00 p.m. Potluck Lunch & General Meeting - 2:00 p.m. Program

Please bring a potluck item for the Luncheon at 1:00 p.m., or arrive at 1:45 p.m. for the Program. Admission is FREE (donations appreciated) but seating is limited, please make a reservation: call Tom Myers at (619) 885-8063 or send an email to info@alpinehistory.org