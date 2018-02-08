Alpine Is Ameria’s First Wildlife Habitat Community.

Alpine garden club will hold our next meeting February 8th at the Alpine library 5:45 p.m.

Come hear Carlette Anderson the Director of the Community Wildlife Habitat Program tell you why you need to certify your garden.

In 1995 the Andersons’s certified their garden with the National Wildlife Federation.

In 1999 Alpine was designated as America’s first wildlife habitat and the Anderson’s garden was the first certified garden.

Today alpine has more than 200 certified gardens.

Carlette has also written several books. In 2009 she wrote about the history of Alpine in MY Alpine.

This program is free and all are welcome to hear Carlette speak on certifying your garden.