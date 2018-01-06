Alpine Community Plan Update

The County of San Diego Department of Planning & Development Services (PDS) would like to invite you to attend the second public meeting of the Alpine Community Plan Update: the Visioning/Existing Conditions Workshop. At this workshop, attendees will learn about the community’s physical and economic existing conditions and work with County staff to establish a vision for the future. The meeting will be held at the Alpine Community Center (1830 Alpine Blvd., Alpine, CA 91901) on Saturday, January 6, 2018 from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Parking is provided on-site.

For more information about the Alpine Community Plan Update, please see the project website: www.sandiegocounty.gov/pds/CommunityGroups/AlpineCommunityPlanUpdate.html

Or you can email/call Robert Efird, Alpine Community Plan Update Project Manager, at: Email: PDS.CommunityPlanUpdates@sdcounty.ca.gov Phone: 858.495.5463