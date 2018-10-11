There will be two upcoming meetings of the Alpine Community Planning Group to discuss the proposed goals and policies for the Alpine Community Plan. The first meeting will be at a specially scheduled Alpine Community Planning Group meeting on October 11th, 6:00 p.m. at the Alpine Community Center, 1830 Alpine Blvd. The meeting will include a presentation about the proposed goals and policies and an opportunity to discuss existing and new goals and policies for inclusion in the Community Plan. The discussion is anticipated to continue and the Community Planning Group to vote during their regularly scheduled meeting on October 25, 2018. The second meeting will also be held at the Alpine Community Center at 6:00 p.m. For information about the Alpine Community Plan Update, please refer to this link:

https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/…/AlpineCommunityPlanUpdate.…

If you have any questions, or would like to contact staff directly, please email: PDS.CommunityPlanUpdates@sdcounty.ca.gov