ALPINE COUNTRY GIFTS and CRAFTS

will be having its 24th Harvest and Craft festival at the Alpine Women’s Club

2156 Alpine Blvd, Alpine, Ca. 91901 on

October 12th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

October 13th from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm

October 14th from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Hand crafted items will be stocked daily from 30 crafters…….