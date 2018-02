Alpine Country Gifts and Crafts

Alpine Country Gifts and Crafts will have its 23rdannual

Springtime Home and Garden show at the Alpine Women’s

Club at 2156 Alpine Blvd. Alpine, Calif. The Show will open March 1st from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. March 2nd from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm. March 3rd from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Hand Crafted items will be stocked daily from 30 crafters.