Alpine Country Gifts & Crafts

Present their 23rd Anniversary for Craft and Harvest Festival at the Alpine Woman’s Club, 2156 Alpine Blvd., on October 13, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., October 14 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and October 15 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All Items and crafts are handmade

For more information please call 619-445-4212.