Alpine Garden Club

Alpine Garden Club is meeting Thursday October 13th at 5:45 p.m. at the Alpine Library.

Social time 5:45, 6:15 business meeting, 6:30 our own Bob Rhoads will demonstrate how to combine floral design, succulents use and crafts all rolled into one.

Bob will be crafting a soil-less flower arrangement (topiary) with succulents that can be used as a table centerpiece, design accent, or on a patio and will last months with very little care.

All material can be acquired for less than $10.00 and with little effort you will have crafted a topiary that a florist would sell for $50-$75 dollars.

All are welcome to attend our meeting.