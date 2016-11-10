Alpine Garden Club

The Alpine garden club meeting is Thursday November 10th at 5:45p.m. at the Alpine Library. 5:45 is social time business meeting is 6:15. at 6:30 our speaker Steve Harbour is a award winning landscape designer. Check out his web page steveharbourlandscapes.com

He will talk about the new water wise, low maintenance landscape design for California gardens.

His newest book is The New California Landscape and he will have copies we can purchase.

All are welcome to attend our meeting. If you have any questions contact Hilde 659-8707.