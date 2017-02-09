Alpine Garden Club

Alpine Garden Club will hold the February 9th meeting at 5:45 at the Alpine Library.

Diane Hazard Director of Education Solana Center for Environmental Innovation is our speaker “All About Worms”.

In her presentation you will learn the basics backyard vermin-composting (composting with worms). Using trial tested advice and interactive demonstrations, our expert educator will teach you all you need to know to get started with a bin that fits your needs and lifestyle We’ll demonstrate how to build and maintain bins.

And attendees will have the opportunity to harvest castings should they chose to participate.

We invite you to join us to learn more about composting and how it can benefit your garden, home and community.