The Alpine Garden Club will hold the next meeting March 8th at the Alpine Library 1752 Alpine Blvd.

Our speaker is Karan Greenwald a Master Gardner and a expert on heirloom tomatoes.

She has always had a vegetable garden in every house she has lived in. Currently she has a 20 x 40 garden in Point Loma where she recycles, composts, and organic gardens.

She became interested in heirloom tomatoes about 15 years ago. That was when she started looking for odd or uncommon tomato varieties to plant.

Today she has seeds gathered from England, France, Spain, Croatia, Bosnia and Cuba.

For the past 15 years she has started seeds and provided 400-1,000 4" tomato plants 55-85 different varieties for the annual Point :Loma Garden Club and for her talks.

Come learn from this Master Gardner about her love and knowledge of heirloom tomatoes.

The program is free and all are welcome to come.