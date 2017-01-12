The Alpine Garden Clubs meeting is January 12th, 2017 at the Alpine County Library at 5:45 p.m..

Ben Kotnik will be our speaker. "Designing with Nature in Mind".

Ben Kotnik is a former chairman of the Ca. Rare fruit growers of San Diego and a local college instructor teaching edible landscaping, soil, fruit trees and permaculture.

Connect with Ben on Facebook www.facebook.com/Suburban food/farm.

Ben's talk is "Designing with nature in mind", and he will teach us how to mimic natures patters, shapes, and systems in your small or large landscape for beauty and ease of maintenance.

This engaging presentation will include erosion control, increasing pollinators and preserving native ecosystems.

All are welcome to attend our meeting.