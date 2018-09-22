Alpine Kiwanis Club Chili Cook Off & Car Show!!

2018 Chili Cook Off & Car Show hosted by the Alpine Kiwanis Club!! Saturday, September 22nd from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm. Live music, beer garden, vendors, cast your vote for the best Chili and have a Famous Kiwanis 1/4 lb. Hot Dog! The Chili Cook Off is at the Alpine Community Center, 1830 Alpine Blvd. from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Car show is at the Alpine Elementary School, 1850 Alpine Blvd, from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm. For Car Show info call Jerry Price at 619-709-4411. For Chili Cook Off info call Jim Cate at 619-890-2283. Check out the web site at www.alpinekiwanis.com/events