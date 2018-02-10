Event Date:
Saturday, February 10, 2018 (All day)
Alpine Kiwanis Youth Olympics
The Kiwanis Club of Alpine has
RESCHEDULED THE YOUTH OLYMPICS EVENT
New date is Saturday, Februray 10, 2018
at Alpine Elementary School.
THIS EVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TO EVERYONE
8:30am, Registration, Receive Bib # & Olympian Pin
8:40am ,Zumba Warm-Up
8:55am, Color Guard – Pledge of Allegiance
9:00am, Competition Begins
10:30am, Competition Concludes
10:30-11:30pm The Amazing Dana – Magician
11:30 – 12:30pm, Medal Presentation, Conclusion of Games
There will be 12 events. Boys and girls will compete separately in 4 different age categories:
Group #1 – 4/5/6, Group #2 – 7/8, Group #3 – 9/10, Group #4 – 11/12/13,
Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for each event in each division for boys and girls.
Hurdles Obstacle Course
Soccerball Dribble Over/Under Course
Bicycle Gymkhana Basketball Free Throw
20 Meter Races 40 Meter Races
60 Meter Races Sit Ups
Softball Throw Rope Skipping
Call Corinne Lewis at Alpine Elementary for more information (619) 445-2625.