Alpine Kiwanis Youth Olympics

The Kiwanis Club of Alpine has

RESCHEDULED THE YOUTH OLYMPICS EVENT

New date is Saturday, Februray 10, 2018

at Alpine Elementary School.

THIS EVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TO EVERYONE

8:30am, Registration, Receive Bib # & Olympian Pin

8:40am ,Zumba Warm-Up

8:55am, Color Guard – Pledge of Allegiance

9:00am, Competition Begins

10:30am, Competition Concludes

10:30-11:30pm The Amazing Dana – Magician

11:30 – 12:30pm, Medal Presentation, Conclusion of Games

There will be 12 events. Boys and girls will compete separately in 4 different age categories:

Group #1 – 4/5/6, Group #2 – 7/8, Group #3 – 9/10, Group #4 – 11/12/13,

Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for each event in each division for boys and girls.

Hurdles Obstacle Course

Soccerball Dribble Over/Under Course

Bicycle Gymkhana Basketball Free Throw

20 Meter Races 40 Meter Races

60 Meter Races Sit Ups

Softball Throw Rope Skipping

Call Corinne Lewis at Alpine Elementary for more information (619) 445-2625.