Alpine Library Sept 16th Monarchs and Milkweed

Children of all ages are welcome to come to the Alpine Library for Funtastic Friday on September 16th at 3:30pm. This will be a fun and informative hands on demonstration about how to grow milkweed and attract monarch butterflies to your garden. You will also learn about the life cycle of the monarch butterfly and why it is so important to grow milkweed. As an added bonus every participant will go home with a free kit which includes milkweed seeds, Ranger Rick’s Wildlife notebook and many other items. Local resident Carlette Anderson will be the instructor and is the Director of Alpine’s Community Wildlife Habitat Program. For further information please email WildlifeHabitats@aol.com.