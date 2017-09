Alpine Safety Fair

The Alpine Sheriff’s Station invites you to a free community event!

Meet Sheriff’s Deputies, Senior Volunteers, Alpine fire Department, Mounted Patrol and more! Saturday, September 23rd, 11:00 am. To 3:00 pm. Alpine Sheriff’s Station, 2751 Alpien Blvd. Free lunch provided by the Kiwanis Club of Alpine, Questions? Call 619-659-2608