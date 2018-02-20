Alpine Woman’s Club Monthly Luncheon

Alpine Woman’s Club Monthly Luncheon February 20th 11:30 am. The Alpine Woman’s Club is open to all East County Women. The club is located in the Alpine Town Hall, 2156 Alpine Blvd. After lunch, Mark Larson KFMB Radio personality, will talk about how to stay sane in today’s crazy times.

If you are interested in learning more about the club then please make a reservation to attend their monthly meeting/luncheon. Contact Karin Smith karinshouse64@yahoo.com or (619) 357-5353. Information about events and programs can also be found on their website at www.alpinewomansclub.org or their Facebook page.