Alpine Woman’s Club Monthly Luncheon October 17th at Noon.

The Alpine Woman’s Club is open to all East County Women. The club is located in the Historic Alpine Town Hall, 2156 Alpine Blvd. After lunch Alpine Fire Chief, Bill Paskle, will be giving a presentation on current fire activities and prevention.

The club’s Mission is to provide opportunities for women to meet and socialize, to maintain the Town Hall and to hold fundraiser’s for their Scholarship, Preservation and Education Foundation. So far, they have given away $126,000 in scholarships to local, college bound seniors.

They have four major fund raisers each year. Attic Treasurers in February, The Victorian Tea in April, CPR Certification Class in June and the Christmas Home Tour on Saturday December 16th. If you are interested in learning more about the club then please make a reservation to attend their monthly meeting/luncheon. Please contact Karin Smith karinshouse64@yahoo.com or 619-357-5353. Information about events and programs can also be found on their website at www.alpinewomansclub.org or their Facebook page.