Alpine Woman’s Club Monthly Luncheon October 16, at 11:30am. The Alpine Woman’s Club is open to all East County Women. The club is located in the Historic Alpine Town Hall, 2156 Alpine Blvd. The club’s Mission is to provide opportunities for women to meet and socialize, to maintain the Town Hall and to hold fundraisers for their Scholarship, Preservation and Education Foundation. So far, they have given away over $134,000 in scholarships to local, college bound seniors. If you are interested in learning more about the club then please make a reservation to attend their monthly meeting/luncheon. Please contact Sharon Beale slmcgee2003@yahoo.com or 619-445-3306. Information about events and programs can also be found on their website at www.alpinewomansclub.org or their Facebook page.