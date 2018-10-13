AlpineKiwanis Soap Box Derby

Alpine Kiwanis Soap Box Derby, Viejas Casino east parking lot, 5000 Willows Road, on Saturday, October 13th and Sunday, October 14th from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This event is for children from ages 7 to 19. Stock, Super Stock & Master Divisions, total weight races, double & single elimination format with 4 x 4 wheel swap. Registration including Weigh-in and Tech Check: 7:00 a.m. $25 per race or $80 for all 4 weekend races. Race Times: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (times may vary depending on number of participants). Food will be available on-site or nearby. For more information call 619-840-9400 or check out the Alpine Soap Box Derby facebook page.