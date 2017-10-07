Announcing the 2nd Annual San Diego Fire Rescue 5K & Kids Run

Kick off Fire Prevention Week with the San Diego Firefighters

SAN DIEGO, CA. (September 9, 2017) – To kick-off Fire Prevention Week, the San Diego Fire Rescue Foundation is holding the 2nd Annual San Diego Fire Rescue 5K & Kids Run (+Fire Safety Expo) on October 7, 2017. The run not only allows San Diegans to have fun running with local firefighters but it also raises much needed funds for the foundation. The money raised helps support their mission of providing enhanced equipment, training, technology and community education resources to support the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The San Diego Fire Rescue 5K & Kids Run is for everyone and includes a 5K Run/Walk, Kids 1-Mile Run and the Sparky Sprint for little runners ages 3-5. Firefighters will run along with participants and meet them at the finish line to hand out finisher’s medals.

New this year is a complimentary pancake breakfast for all registered runners and a VIP parking pass option. Families, the community and race participants can also enjoy the interactive free Fire Safety Expo. The Expo features firefighter demonstrations, SDFD specialty divisions and more.

Race Details:

When: Saturday, October 7, 2017

5K Race Start: 8:00 am / Kids 1-Mile Run Start: 9:00 am / Sparky Sprint Start: 9:30 am

Where: Embarcadero Marina Park South

200 Marina Park Way

San Diego, CA 92101

Admission: Entrants may sign up online at http://sdfirerescue.org

The 5K and Kids 1-Mile Run include: race shirt, drawstring goodie bag, custom finisher’s medal, complimentary pancake breakfast, access to the safety expo and beer garden (21+). Individuals, families, and kids are welcomed participants. Awards will be presented for overall first male and female 5K finisher and top three male and female in each division!