Annual Our Lady of Light Deep Pit BBQ

Date: Labor Day Weekend Sunday September 3nd

Time: 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Place: 9136 Riverside Dr. Descanso, CA 91916 Free parking

History: FDR was the President when the first deep pit BBQ sponsored by Our Lady of Light Parish took place in 1937. Eighty years later, this eastern San Diego mountain tradition continues. The parishioners spend months preparing for the annual event. No less than 4 cords of oak fire wood, 1,500 pounds of seasoned beef and seasoning will go into the special Deep Pit BBQ for 12 hours. Plates piled high with BBQ Beef and all the trimmings are available. This year more than 2,000 visitors from all over San Diego and Imperial counties will attend.

Food: Famous Deep Pit BBQ beef, mountain ranch beans, handcrafted slaw & western rolls, drinks and homemade apple Pies.

. Kid’s games and fun activities for the little ones are a huge part of the 80th BBQ event.

Fortune: Raffle prizes all day! We give a grand prize of $1,000 cash to a lucky participant! And there are other prizes galore including cash!

Who should attend? Everyone is welcome. Families, day trippers and travel groups come and join us in the mountains for a day of Food – Fun – Fortune.

Details & Contact Info

• WHERE: Our Lady of Light Catholic Church

• QUESTIONS: Jeannine Coldwell administrative assistant (619) 445-3620