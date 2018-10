Oct. 27th, 7:30-10 am, Annual Poker & Obstacle Ride Extravaganza hosted by Pine Valley Mountain Riders, Windfall Ranch, 21800 Japatul Valley Road. Raffles! Food! Cash Prizes! Silent Auction! Family Fun! Spectators welcome! Come eat & watch the Fun! Contact Mark Melhorn for more info at jazz08.mm@gmail.com or call 619-990-9784.