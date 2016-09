Annual Trick or Treat Dog Show

Saturday, October 28, 2016 Doors open at 10 a.m. Dog Show 1-4 p.m. at Summer’s Past Farms 15602 Olde Highway 80, Flinn Springs CA, Special Exhibitions: Champion Frisbee, Surf & Diver Dogs Costume Contest, Prizes and Trophies For information Call: 619-631-5237