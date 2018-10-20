Join Alpine Garden and Gifts, 2442 Alpine Blvd. for Art in the Garden: Black Cat Magic co-hosted by ARTbeat San Diego on Saturday, October 20th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Guests will enjoy a very special painting experience! Paint outdoors in the rustic garden setting, and enjoy complimentary refreshments and snacks while creating your work of art. Adults and teens are welcome at this special art happy hour, where participants will learn tips and techniques to create their own "Black Cat Magic". This 2.5 hour painting lesson includes canvas, and all art materials. Guests are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes early for seating and socializing. Since this is an outdoor event, please dress accordingly (bring sun protection, hats, sunglasses, layers and scarves to maintain comfort). Limited seating available, guests must RSVP and register in advance to participate, tickets at www.eventbee.com. No refunds are available for cancellations. If unable to attend, a credit can be issued for a future event. Because this is a 2.5 hour event, we do not recommend that painters under the age of 12 years participate.