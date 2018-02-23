Attic Treasures Sale

Feb 23rd and Feb 24th

Looking for that special piece of jewelry or a surprise find. Come and check out the many items for sale including, clothing, small appliances, furniture, antiques, toys and much more. Located in the Historic Alpine Town Hall 2156 Alpine Blvd, Friday February 23rd and Saturday February 24th from 8am to 2pm. The proceeds from this sale goes to their Scholarship Fund. So far the Alpine Woman’s Club has given away $120,000 in scholarships to local Alpine students who are college bound. For further information please contact Pat Holden holdenfred@aol.com or call 619-445-5274. You can also go to their website www.alpinewomansclub.org