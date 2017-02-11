Attic Treasures Sale Sat. Feb 11th

Alpine Woman’s Club Attic Treasures Sale will be on Sat. Feb 11th 8am to 3pm. Looking for that special piece of jewelry or a surprise find. Come and check out the many items for sale including, clothing, small appliances, furniture, antiques, toys and much more. The proceeds from this sale goes to our Scholarship Fund. So far we have given away $120,000 in scholarships to local Alpine students who are college bound. For further information please contact Mary Kay Borchard 619-445-5274