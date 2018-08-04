Back Country Land Trust Volunteer Cleanup at Campbell Creek Ranch

Location: Campbell Creek Ranch

Back Country Land Trust will be utilizing their monthly volunteer day to volunteer at Campbell Creek Ranch. BCLT will be working at the Campbell Creek Ranch to sift through the ashes, water the remaining trees (their well is now inoperable), and help with general cleanup on this large historic property.

ALL volunteers are welcome. Water and cleanup supplies will be provided. Appropriate footwear and work clothes are required.

If you wish to volunteer, RSVP to backcountrylandtrust@gmail.com