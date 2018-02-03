Barona Cultural Center & Museum to Host a Gourd Art Class with Talented Artist

O’Jay Vanegas Saturday February 3, 2018 in the Joan Phoenix Library

The Barona Cultural Center & Museum is hosting a gourd making class on Saturday February 3, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Acclaimed artist O’Jay Vanegas will teach the class using beginner art techniques.

Vanegas, who is of Diné descent, was raised in Desert Hot Springs, CA. His mission is to teach Native American Culture and has a true passion for art and his Native American background. He has a degree in Fine Art and has been teaching gourd art for over 20 years.

A gourd is a plant of the Cucurbitaceae family. Artists use the gourd to create functional and decorative containers, masks, jewelry, figures, musical instruments and sculptural items. Gourds are versatile, just about any art medium can be applied, as gourds are a type of wood, they can be carved, wood burned and sculpted. Each participant of this class will take home a beautiful gourd bowl.

This class is open to the public for ages 16 and up and will take place in the Joan Phoenix Library at the Barona Cultural Center & Museum. The class is $25 for the public and free to all Barona Tribal Members. Please RSVP by January 26, 2018 by calling 619-443-7003, ext. 219 to pre-pay and guarantee your spot. For more information visit www.baronamuseum.org.