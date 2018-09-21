BITCOIN & CRYPTOCURRENCY 101

Curious about the new digital economy?

Join Shane Ripley of Mountain Crypto at the Alpine Library, 1752 Alpine Blvd. on Friday, September 21st, 10:00 am. He will explain the mysteries of Bitcoin, the blockchain, and other aspects of the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Shane Ripley lives and works in East San Diego County with his wife and two children. Shane has been an entrepreneur since the dot-com boom and has been following Bitcoin since 2010. He has recently started sharing his downhome style on YouTube and social media, and in just a few months he has received over 1500 views on the Mountain Crypto YouTube channel. Shane looks forward to helping you learn about the cryptocurrency ecosystem as it increases in recognition and affects our everyday world!

For more information call (619) 445-4221 or online at www.sdcl.org