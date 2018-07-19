Casino Inn Community Gathering and Silent Auction

Where: Casino Inn Bar & Grill located at 1155 Alpine Blvd.

A community gathering and silent auction are being hosted to help support the victims of the West Fire that lost their homes. 15 percent of food, drink and shopping sales will be donated. 100 percent of the proceeds from the silent auction will be donated.

Join your neighbors for food, drinks, music and a silent auction.

If you would like to donate a basket or any other item for the silent auction please contact Dusty at (619)-654-4464.