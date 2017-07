Join Us for Champagne Brunch EVERY SUNDAY at the Alpine VFW Post 9578!

We have started serving brunch again at the Alpine VFW Post 9578! We hope you will come in and try it out!! Join us for our Champagne Brunch EVERY SUNDAY from 9:30am to 12:30pm. Eggs Benedict - $10, Omelettes - $10, Biscuits & Gravy, Sausage or Bacon & Eggs to Order - $8 and of course, CHAMPAGNE! $2 per glass! Come join us at 844 Tavern Rd., Alpine Ca. 91901.

619.445-6040