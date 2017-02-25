Change of Date: Alpine Kiwanis Youth Olympics ON THE NEW TURF FIELD

The Kiwanis Club of Alpine will hold its annual Youth Olympics on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Alpine Elementary School.

This event is FREE and open to everyone.

8:30am: Registration, Receive Bib Olympics & Olympian Pin

9:00am: Opening Ceremonies & Competition Begins

10:30am: Competition Concludes

10:30-11:30: The Amazing Dana - Magician

11:30-12:30: Medal Presentation, Conclusion of Games

There will be 12 events. Boys and girls will compete separately in 4 different age categories:

Group #1 – 4/5/6 Group #2 – 7/8 Group #3 – 9/10 Group #4 – 11/12/13

Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for each event, each division, boys and girls.

Hurdles Obstacle Course

Soccerball Dribble Over/Under Course

Bicycle Gymkhana Basketball Free Throw

20 Meter Races 40 Meter Races

60 Meter Races Sit Ups

Softball Throw Rope Skipping

Call Corinne Lewis at Alpine Elementary for more information 445-2625.