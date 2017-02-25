Event Date:
Saturday, February 25, 2017 (All day)
Change of Date: Alpine Kiwanis Youth Olympics ON THE NEW TURF FIELD
The Kiwanis Club of Alpine will hold its annual Youth Olympics on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Alpine Elementary School.
This event is FREE and open to everyone.
8:30am: Registration, Receive Bib Olympics & Olympian Pin
9:00am: Opening Ceremonies & Competition Begins
10:30am: Competition Concludes
10:30-11:30: The Amazing Dana - Magician
11:30-12:30: Medal Presentation, Conclusion of Games
There will be 12 events. Boys and girls will compete separately in 4 different age categories:
Group #1 – 4/5/6 Group #2 – 7/8 Group #3 – 9/10 Group #4 – 11/12/13
Awards will be given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for each event, each division, boys and girls.
Hurdles Obstacle Course
Soccerball Dribble Over/Under Course
Bicycle Gymkhana Basketball Free Throw
20 Meter Races 40 Meter Races
60 Meter Races Sit Ups
Softball Throw Rope Skipping
Call Corinne Lewis at Alpine Elementary for more information 445-2625.