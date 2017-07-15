Cheese of the Week is Back at Barons Market!

Come check out Cambozola

Justin time for summer BBQs and family get-togethers, Barons Market is excited to feature an array of amazing specialty cheeses!

From triple-cream French Brie to Truffle-flecked artisan goat’s milk cheese, Barons Market will feature a new gourmet cheese each week in the store. Customers can sample the featured “Cheese of the Week” at the demo counter as well as learn about wine and food pairings.

Cheese of the Week: Cambozola

This triple cream blue cheese is a combination of creamy Camembert cheese and pungent Gorgonzola. Delicious with water crackers and pears, this cheese also pairs perfectly with Cabernet Sauvignon!

