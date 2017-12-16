Christmas in Alpine” Home Tour, December 16th

The Alpine Woman’s Club will hold its Twelfth Annual “Christmas in Alpine” Home Tour on Saturday, December 16th from 10am to 3pm. You will have an opportunity to view five stunning country estates and stroll through Kathy and Mario’s quaint and spectacular Alpine Country Garden and Gifts Shop. The Historic Town Hall will be open from 1pm till 4pm. Andrew Piondexter will display his incredible Nutcracker collection. He originally started his collection about 5 years ago for one of his teachers. He added to his collection and now has almost 300 Nutcrackers. They range in size from 2 inches to five feet tall. Ticket holders will also enjoy light refreshments and a surprise gift to say thank you for your support. Tour Tickets are $30 prior to Home Tour and $35 at the door. You can pre purchase tour tickets on line at alpinewomansclub.org or at The Postal Annex 2710 Alpine Blvd., Dana’s Boutique 2271 Alpine Blvd., or Alpine Garden and Gifts 2442 Alpine Blvd. If you prefer to mail a check please make it payable to Alpine Woman’s Club and mail to Karin Smith - Home Tour Chairperson, P.O. Box 231 Alpine CA 91901.

Tickets are available for pick up and purchase at the Alpine Woman’s Club 2156 Alpine Blvd. on Saturday Dec 16th starting at 9:30am. There will be an opportunity drawing for a $500 cash prize. Raffle tickets are $5 each or 6 for $20. The drawing will be held at the Club House at 3:45pm after the Tour but you do not have to be present to win. Proceeds benefit the Scholarship, Preservation and Education Foundation. So far the club has given away $126,000 in scholarships to local graduating seniors who are college bound. They are a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization and all donations are tax deductible as allowed by law. For further information or questions, please contact Karin at (619) 357-5353 or email her at karinshouse64@yahoo.com