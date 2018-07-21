Christmas in July

Event Date:
Saturday, July 21, 2018 - 9:00am - 5:00pm
Where: Dana's Boutique or Baron's Market
Visit at least 8 of the following 14 shops and get your card punched. Drop it off at Dana's Boutique or Baron's Market for a chance to win a Golf and Meal package from Sycuan Casino.
Postal Annex
Blue Poppy
For the LOVE Gift Boutique
Alpine Gardens and Gifts
Dana's Boutique
Back in Time Vintage Emporium
Chic Boutique
Alpine Ride Shop
Bella's Closet
Alpine Tobacco
KC's Closet
Seek & Gather
Vita Luna
Baron's Market