Collections for Rady Children’s Hospital

ALPINE — Alpine residents have continued to respond to requests for soaps and shampoo for the Ronald McDonald house. They also are in need of: Travel size toiletries—tooth paste, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, soap, lotion, shaving cream, disposable razors, combs

· Diapers · Snack pacs—zip loc bags with water, juice, energy bars, candy bars, cheese and crackers etc.

. Ronald McDonald House, next to the Rady Children’s Hospital is always in need of these donations. Rady is also collecting pull-tabs from soda and beer cans, to be recycled for money.

Ronald McDonald House houses families who have critically ill children in Rady Children’s Hospital.

Please contact Dick Rabell for your donations.