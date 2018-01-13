Concert at Chapel of the Hills

A special event is coming to Descanso on January 13. Pianist, guitarist, vocalist and songwriter John Nilsen is coming from his Pacific Northwest home to Descanso to perform a solo piano concert. Chapel of the Hills Community United Methodist Church is excited to host this accomplished musician in a free, one hour concert for the third year in a row. We want to get the word out to music lovers in the East County and beyond.

A free will offering will be collected, and there will be an opportunity to purchase John’s music CDs during a simple reception following the performance. The church will provide light refreshments and a chance to chat with the artist. Please see the attached poster for more details. Also attached is John’s bio, if you wish to use any of its additional info. John Nilsen Biography 2017