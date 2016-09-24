Cuyamaca Outdoor School Open House

Connecting Kids to science through nature: Parents, Teachers, principals, students alumni, and anyone interested in outdoor education are invited to spend a special day in the great outdoors at our beautiful outdoor school located in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park.

Saturday, September 24, 2016 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. : Learn more about 6th grade camp, meet the out door school staff, tour the campus, participate in hands-on science lessons in our labs, meet the outdoor school nurse, try out rock climbing, purhcast hot dogs, beverages, and snacks or brina a picnic lunch and eat with your family in our shady picnic area and more

If you have questions please call 760-765-300, or check us out on the web www.sdcoe.net/outdoored and sixthgradecamp.org