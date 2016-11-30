DEADLINE EXTENDED TO NOV. 30th!!!

$1500 Live Your Dream Cash Award Eligible recipients must be women who provide the primary financial support for their families, and who are enrolled in or have been accepted to a vocational/skills training program or an undergraduate degree program. The women may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, including books, childcare, and transportation. Application and references are due 11/30/16.

Contact Patty Tweed, [pattytweed@gmail.com] Program Chair,

Soroptimist International of Alpine, for application information.

