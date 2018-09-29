Sept. 29, 9 am-10:30 pm, Donuts and Dress Up Holiday Clothing Exchange hosted by Bethel Christian Assembly, 1929 Arnold Way. Skip the stores and the lines this year and join us for the first ever Donuts and Dress Up Clothing Exchange! Bring ANY and ALL sizes of your gently used halloween costumes, dress up clothes, Christmas and Easter outfits or clothing for any

particular holiday. Kids and adult (G-Rated) sizes are welcome! Pay just $5 and leave with as many items as you want. Item drop off starts at 9am and Shopping will start at 9:30am.

There will be a drawing for custom Christmas cards for your family courtesy of Ashlee Rodgers Design. See you there!