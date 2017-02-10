Father Daughter Dance
Friday, February 10, 2017
Alpine Community Center 6:00/8:00PM - 1830 Alpine Blvd, Alpine, CA 91901
A special gift for each young lady, Live DJ, Raffle Prizes including:
(4) –1 Day tickets to Disneyland (a $620.00 value)!
A sell-out 12 years in a row! First come, first served!
$45 per couple, $25 for 2nd daughter (daughters ages 5-13)
Purchase Tickets On-Line or by calling our toll free call-center!
It’s quick and simple…no writing checks or mailing forms!
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
• Visit our Facebook page: Father/Daughter Sweetheart Dance CYE
https://www.facebook.com/FatherDaughter-Sweetheart-Dance-CYE-
120262698009457/ Click on “Buy Tickets” - that’s all there is to it, you will be
directed to a secured purchase point, you will be able to print your ticket
immediately!
From your cell phone the link is: www.tututix.com/cye to reserve your spot!
• Or call our toll free - call center (24/7) at: 855-222-2849
CYE, a 501 C 3 non-profit charity organization.