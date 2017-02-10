Father Daughter Dance

Friday, February 10, 2017

Alpine Community Center 6:00/8:00PM - 1830 Alpine Blvd, Alpine, CA 91901

A special gift for each young lady, Live DJ, Raffle Prizes including:

(4) –1 Day tickets to Disneyland (a $620.00 value)!

A sell-out 12 years in a row! First come, first served!

$45 per couple, $25 for 2nd daughter (daughters ages 5-13)

Purchase Tickets On-Line or by calling our toll free call-center!

It’s quick and simple…no writing checks or mailing forms!

• Visit our Facebook page: Father/Daughter Sweetheart Dance CYE

https://www.facebook.com/FatherDaughter-Sweetheart-Dance-CYE-

120262698009457/ Click on “Buy Tickets” - that’s all there is to it, you will be

directed to a secured purchase point, you will be able to print your ticket

immediately!

From your cell phone the link is: www.tututix.com/cye to reserve your spot!

• Or call our toll free - call center (24/7) at: 855-222-2849

CYE, a 501 C 3 non-profit charity organization.