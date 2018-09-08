Learn what firefighters learn to protect your home and your community at the Fire Operations in the Wildland Urban Interface Workshop, Saturday, September 8th from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm at the Potrero Community Center, 24550 Highway 94, Potrero, CA. Registration, coffee and refreshments at 7:45 am: the course will start promptly at 8 am. The course is free to local residents, representatives of community Fire Safe Councils and CERT members. Lunch will be provided. Registration is required at www.firesafesdcounty.org. For more information or help with registering contact Britney Munoz with the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County at 619-562-0096.