Fishing at Lake Cuyamaca

CUYAMACA—The tackle shop is open every day at 6 a.m., closing at 4:40 p.m. You may fish until sundown. There is a mid-week motorboat special, Monday through Thursday, $25. for the day. Fishing has been excellent although it takes a hardy soul to put up with the cold and wind.

There is a decontamination wash down required for all private boats and motors before a launch. Also, float tubes and waders must be washed down before using the Lake. There is a fee for the wash down.

We still have the free fishing classes every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. You can meet Ranger Charlie at the Launch Ramp.

For further information or to make reservations for condos, cabins or camping, please call 877-581-9904.