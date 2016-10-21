Fit4Me Training

Do you want to get fit and healthy and have fun doing it? Join Becky Machado-Miller at the Descanso Town Hall on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:30am or 5:30pm for group fitness classes. The workouts include a variety of strength and cardio type exercises with or without equipment and are designed for all fitness levels.

The cost is $10 per class or $100 for 12 classes. Bring a towel or mat and water. Becky also offers personal training, online or in-home. Contact her at 619-289-8833 or becky@fit4metraining.com and visit her website at www.fit4metraining.com.