FIT4MOM is dedicated to the Strength In Motherhood, By providing classes and support for moms in every stage of motherhood. Through Fit4baby´s Prenatal Fitness Classes, Stroller Strides and Our Village, women have the opportunity to have a workout and support that is flexible around motherhood.

We are so honored to represent this amazing program in Alpine!

Classes schedule

Stroller Strides: Monday 9:30AM at The Alpine Community Center Park (Behind the Library) - 1830 Alpine Blvd. Alpine, CA. 91901

Stroller Strides & Playground: Wednesday 9:30AM at The Alpine Community Center Park (Behind the Library) - 1830 Alpine Blvd. Alpine, CA. 91901

Stroller Strides & Playground: Fridays 9:30AM at Boulder Oaks Park - 2320 Tavern Rd. Alpine. CA. 91901

We also have Moms’ Night Out (monthly). Please take a look at our website: alpine.fit4mom.com for info. Can’t wait to meet all your beautiful faces and your kiddos! Let’s make our Alpine Moms’ Village together!

