FREE SAT DIAGNOSTIC TEST FOR HIGH SCHOOL JUNIORS AND SENIORS

Are you ready for the SAT? Come join us for a FREE practice test. The Alpine Library Friends Association (ALFA) is sponsoring a free practice SAT Diagnostic Test for high school juniors and seniors on Saturday, June 9, at the Alpine Branch Library. Practice taking the test and receive a personalized evaluation of your performance. You must pre-register for the test as class size is limited to 25 students. Go to the ALFA website for more information and to download a registration form http://www.alpinelibraryfriends.org/alpine-library.