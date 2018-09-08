FREE SAT DIAGNOSTIC TEST FOR HIGH SCHOOL JUNIORS AND SENIORS

FREE PRACTICE SAT DIAGNOSTIC TEST FOR HIGH SCHOOL JUNIORS AND SENIORS



Sept. 8, 12 - 5 PM the Alpine Library Friends Association (ALFA) is sponsoring a free practice SAT Diagnostic Test for high school juniors and seniors at the Alpine Branch Library, 1752 Alpine Blvd, Alpine.

Are you ready for the SAT? Come join them for a FREE practice test. Practice taking the test and receive a personalized evaluation of your performance. Test results will be reviewed on an individual basis on Tuesday, Sept. 11th, and Thursday, Sept. 13, from 5-8 PM.

You must pre-register for the test as class size is limited to 25 students. Go to the ALFA website for more information and to download a registration form http://www.alpinelibraryfriends.org/alpine-library.