Free well workshops offered in Alpine, Pine Valley and Julian

Understand the importance of water quality, well geology and aquifers, well system operation and maintenance

San Diego County, Calif. – Private well and septic system owners in the San Diego area are invited to attend free workshops focused on private well and septic system maintenance. Attendees will learn more about protecting groundwater, proper well and septic system operation and maintenance, common troubleshooting, preventive maintenance and solutions.

Well owners are invited to bring a three ounce sample of well water for a free water quality test for nitrate, which is commonly associated with wastewater contamination.

The following are workshop dates and locations:

· Wednesday, January 24, 2018 • 12:00 p.m.–2:00 p.m. Alpine Branch Library,

Resource Room 1752 Alpine Blvd. Alpine, CA 91901

Register online: https://www.events.rcac.org/assnfe/ev.asp?ID=1302

· Friday, January 26, 2018 • 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. Pine Valley Branch Library, Community Center, 28804 Old Hwy 80, Pine Valley, CA 91962

Register online: https://www.events.rcac.org/assnfe/ev.asp?ID=1303

· Saturday, January 27, 2018 • 9:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m. Julian Branch Library,

1850 CA-78 • Julian, CA 92036

Register online at: https://www.events.rcac.org/assnfe/ev.asp?ID=1304

This program is funded by the U.S. EPA, Washington, D.C.

Founded in 1978, RCAC provides training, technical and financial resources and advocacy so rural communities can achieve their goals and visions. RCAC serves rural communities in 13 western states and the Pacific islands. Most of our work in Alaska, Hawaii and the western Pacific is focused in Native communities. RCAC also works with majority Latino communities and Tribes across the Southwest. Find out more at www.rcac.org.



Contact:

Thi Pham

Rural Development Specialist

(916) 447 - 2854 ext. 1038